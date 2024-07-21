Home
Kanwar Yatra row: Plea in Supreme Court challenges Uttar Pradesh govt order to display names of shop owners

A bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the plea on Monday, July 22.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 09:45 IST

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's order mandating shop owners to divulge their names and details in front of shops along the Kanwar Yatra route, reported Bar and Bench.

The order was initially given in Muzaffarnagar, after which the the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state as well.

More to follow...

Published 21 July 2024, 09:45 IST
