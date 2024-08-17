Keshav Maurya takes fresh dig at Yogi over HC judgement on teachers’ recruitment

The Allahabad High Court scrapped the teachers’ list on the ground that reservation norms were not followed.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress state unit chief Ajay Rai and BSP supremo Mayawati have also welcomed the court's verdict. BJP allies Nishad Party and union minister Anupriya Patel have also hailed the ruling of the court.

The state government, however, was mulling to challenge the high court's verdict in the Supreme Court, according to the sources.

Maurya had earlier launched a veiled attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the state BJP executive committee meeting over the latter's alleged neglect of the party organisation, senior saffron party leader.

He had again fired yet another salvo at Adityanath over reservation in contractual appointments made in different departments by the state government.

The deputy CM also sought to convey the message that party workers were not being accorded due respect in the Adityanath government and this was also one of the reasons behind the poor performance of the party in the state in the LS polls.

Maurya’s remarks were perceived to be aimed at Adityanath, who, in his address, sought to drive home the message that the government was above the organization.

Maurya had also made his displeasure over Adityanath’s style of functioning known to the central leadership of the saffron party. He had also maintained distance from the meetings convened by the chief minister.