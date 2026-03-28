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Knowledge churning by AI akin to 'samudra manthan', says UP minister at AI conference

The conference, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon, will conclude on Saturday.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshArtificial Intelligence

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