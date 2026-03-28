<p>Gorakhpur (UP): Over 180 delegates from 26 countries have gathered at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University for the 'Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026' here, a statement said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The two-day conference, being organised jointly by the university, Meta and the World Organisation of Students and Youth to deliberate on innovation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence (AI)</a> and its socio-economic impacts, began on Friday.</p>.<p>According to the statement, Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who inaugurated the event, likened the "knowledge churning" by AI to the samudra manthan (churning of the sea) in the puranas, and urged researchers to prioritise ethical values and global welfare.</p>.Artificial intelligence, hologram tech bring 'Arjuna', 'Lord Krishna' at AI Summit.<p>IIT Bhilai Director Prof Rajiv Prakash emphasised that AI must remain a human assistant, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and medicine.</p>.<p>Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan raised concerns over data sovereignty and called for the creation of indigenous AI models to prevent global monopolies.</p>.<p>The conference, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon, will conclude on Saturday. </p>