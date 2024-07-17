KP Maurya meets Nadda amidst Yogi's detractors upping the ante against him

According to the state BJP sources here, Maurya and UP unit president Bhupendra Choudhary met Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday. Maurya is believed to have put forth the sentiments of the party workers before him.

Maurya, while speaking at the meeting on Sunday, had said that the organisation (BJP) was always above the government and that everyone should know it. ‘’Sangathan sarkar se bada tha, bada hai aur bada rahega” (The party organization was above the government, is above the government and will always remain above), he remarked amid cheers from the BJP workers who were present there.

Maurya's remarks were aimed at Adityanath, who had, speaking at the same meeting earlier, sought to establish the primacy of the government over the organisation.

Meanwhile another BJP lawmaker on Wednesday attacked his own government in the state and said that corruption was there from top to bottom in this government.

"You can get anything done without paying bribe....it doesn't matter if you are a BJP worker," BJP MLA from Hardoi, Shyam Prakash said. He, however, said that the chief minister was 'honest' but the officials were corrupt.

Earlier BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra had said that the party was in a "very bad state" in UP and was not likely to return to power in the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

BJP sources said that Nadda had asked Maurya and Choudhary to focus on the upcoming bypolls on ten seats in the state and assured to look into the issues raised by them after the bypolls.

Undeterred by the developments, Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ministers to discuss the preparedness for the upcoming bypolls and also deployed ministers for ever seat.