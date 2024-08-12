Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing as documents not exchanged

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned hearing in the matter of Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute as some of the documents of the suits were not exchanged between the two litigant parties.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

Earlier on August 1, the court had held that the suits are maintainable, rejecting objections of the Muslim side and had fixed August 12 for framing of issues.