KRK booked for 'objectionable' remarks against BSP chief Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh: Police have booked actor Kamaal Rashid Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, a senior official said on Thursday.

The FIR against Khan alias KRK was lodged at Deoband police station by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) district unit chief Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.