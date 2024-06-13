Home
KRK booked for 'objectionable' remarks against BSP chief Mayawati

The FIR against Khan alias KRK was lodged at Deoband police station by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) district unit chief Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 11:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Police have booked actor Kamaal Rashid Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, a senior official said on Thursday.

The FIR against Khan alias KRK was lodged at Deoband police station by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) district unit chief Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The actor hails from the district's Fulas Akbarpur area.

He made the "objectionable" remarks against Mayawati in a post on X, the police said.

His brother Majid Ali, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur on a BSP ticket, said he had "nothing to do" with Khan over the past 15 years.

Published 13 June 2024, 11:27 IST
