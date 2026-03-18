<p>Mathura (UP): The Uttar Pradesh forest department has stepped up measures to tackle the monkey menace in Vrindavan and Govardhan here in view of President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu's</a> visit, with langur cut-outs to placed at vulnerable points to deter monkeys, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Pilgrims visiting temples in the narrow lanes of Vrindavan often see their spectacles, wallets and even mobile phones snatched by monkeys. Food items hardly stand a chance, lifted within seconds by the mischievous primates that haunt these alleys.</p>.<p>To prevent any untoward incident during the President's visit, the forest department has installed cut-outs of langurs, a known deterrent for monkeys, at key locations.</p>.TMC not only insulted President Murmu, but also tribals and Constitution: PM Modi.<p>Forest Ranger Atul Tiwari said under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, langurs can no longer be used physically to keep monkeys away, as done earlier. "Therefore, we are using langur cut-outs as a deterrent," he told reporters.</p>.<p>He added that langurs are notified as protected species under the act, making it illegal to capture, confine or use them for such purposes.</p>.<p>"In compliance with the law, we are adopting alternative measures such as installing cut-outs and using slingshots, sticks and other methods to scare monkeys," he said.</p>.<p>Tiwari said five forest department teams, comprising 30 forest guards, have been constituted after identifying vulnerable locations along the President's itinerary, including temples, ashrams and the Giriraj Parikrama route.</p>.<p>"These teams will ensure protection not only from monkeys and other wildlife but also from snakes. They will be equipped with sticks, slingshots, laser lights and snake rescue kits," he said, adding that the teams will be deployed at all the locations to be visited by the President.</p>.<p>Divisional Forest Officer Venkatesh Srikar Patel said all measures within the legal framework are being taken to ensure the President's safety without causing harm to any wildlife.</p>.<p>During the visit starting March 19, the President is scheduled to visit ISKCON temple and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, as well as the Daan Ghati temple in Govardhan and three ashrams, including Sant Premanand's Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, Baba Neem Karoli Ashram and Swami Poornanand Tirth's Udiya Baba Ashram.</p>.<p>She will also visit the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital and Samvid Gurukulam Girls' Military School at Vatsalya Gram, officials said. </p>