Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Langur cut-outs to be used to stave off monkeys during President Murmu's Mathura visit

Divisional Forest Officer Venkatesh Srikar Patel said all measures within the legal framework are being taken to ensure the President's safety without causing harm to any wildlife.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDroupadi MurmumathuramonkeyLangur

Follow us on :

Follow Us