Law and order has become joke for UP Police: Priyanka Gandhi

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Gandhi said, "In Raebareli, a public facility centre operator, Ravi Chaurasia, was robbed of Rs 8 lakh. The miscreants snatched his bag full of money and fled. For some reasons, they left the bag on the roadside and ran away. That bag was found by a businessman named Deepu. When Deepu went to get the bag deposited at a police station along with some people, police put him in jail." "Businessmen protested against this. Seeing the protest, the investigation was handed over to another police station. In the investigation, it was found that Deepu did his duty as a good citizen but police made him an accused. On this basis, the court granted bail to Deepu," she said in the post on the social media platform in Hindi.