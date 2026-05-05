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‘Learning from Bengal poll results’? Akhilesh Yadav shares post with Lord Hanuman’s picture

Akhilesh’s reported remarks recently on ‘cow shelters’ and ‘Mahakumbh’ had invited sharp criticism from the BJP.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLord HanumanAkhilesh YadavSPHanuman chalisa

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