<p>Lucknow: An otherwise innocuous post containing a picture of Lord Hanuman and couplets from ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ (devotional hymns praising Hanuman) on the occasion of ‘Bada Mangal’ (a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, observed on every Tuesday during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, especially in Lucknow and nearby areas) by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> (SP) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> triggered widespread reactions from the rivals as well as the netizens.</p><p>While Akhilesh’s rivals and some others sought to portray the post as an attempt by the SP leader to shun his perceived ‘pro-Muslim’ image and stated that it was the ‘impact’ of the West Bengal assembly polls, his party leaders said that he did so every year.</p>.<p>The choice of the couplets shared with the picture, ‘’Sab sukh lahe tumhari saran, tum rakshak kahu ko darna, Sankat te Hanuman chudawai, man kram vachan dhyan jo lawe’’ (All who seek your refuge receive every comfort and nothing to fear if you are the protector….Hanuman can save us in times of crisis if one keeps him in his mind and deeds), only added to the reactions.</p>.<p>‘’Akhilesh seems to be learning lessons from the Bengal assembly polls results,’’ remarked a BJP leader.</p>.Akhilesh traitor to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna: Yogi Adityanath chides SP chief for Deepotsav remark.<p>He, however, said that there was no use now reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ as Lord Hanuman knew well who were his ‘true’ disciples.</p><p>An SP leader however, claimed that Akhilesh shared such a post on this occasion every year and decried what he termed as an attempt to look for religious angle in everything.</p><p>A few netizens also sought to link the post with the results of the Bengal assembly polls.</p><p>Akhilesh’s reported remarks recently on ‘cow shelters’ and ‘Mahakumbh’ had invited sharp criticism from the BJP.</p>