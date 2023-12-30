'There was a time Lord Ram was living under a tent': Modi asks people to celebrate Jan 22 as 'Deepawali'

"It is my 'karbaddh prarthana' (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves should come to Ayodhya to witness the event of January 22, but you also know that it is not possible for everyone."

Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation of a slew of projects, he said, "There was a time when Ram Lalla was living under a tent right here in Ayodhya. Today not only 'Ram Lalla' has got a pucca house, but four crore poor people of the country have also got a pucca house."

The prime minister said the entire world is eagerly waiting for the historic moment of January 22. "Hence, over-enthusiasm ('atee-utsaah') among the residents of Ayodhya is quite natural. I am a worshipper of every particle of the soil of India and of every person of India. And, I am also eager like you," Modi said.