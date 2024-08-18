Lights on: Brick kiln workers in western UP begin transition to solar energy

"It cost me nothing extra and I thought it would help them too."

The solar panels are used to power the generator, which takes care of various operations of the brick kilns, including supplying electricity to workers’ huts. Diesel and coal were used for this earlier.

And so it is that Kalavati, who travelled from her village in Gaya, Bihar, to look for work in Kodiaganj with her three children first encountered the ‘power’ of solar energy. It was last October, the first time she had stepped out of her village, and she remembers being surprised that the workers had electricity in their huts.

"When I first saw the solar panels, I didn’t know what they were. It looked so incongruous. My first thought was that it looks expensive and if the owner has money why hasn’t he increased our wages.