<p>Three women have been booked by Varanasi Police for allegedly stealing undergarments worth around Rs 10,000 from a shop in city's Chetganj area, reported PTI.</p><p>Sudeep Singh, the owner of the shop, informed police that the alleged theft occurred on February 24, said Vijay Kumar Shukla, Chetganj Station House Officer. </p><p>Shukla, referring to the complaint said, "When the salesgirl went inside to bring items, the women allegedly stuffed undergarments worth about Rs 10,000 into their bags."</p>.Ornaments, cash worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from Shiva temple in UP's Barabanki.<p>It was during the stock verification when the shop owner Sudeep Singh detected the theft and approached Chetganj police station to lodge a complaint.</p><p>Singh has also submitted CCTV footage of the incident.</p>.<p>One of the accused has been identified by the Police. Surprisingly, the identified woman earlier served as president of a traders' association, reports PTI.</p><p>The CCTV footage has gone viral and one of the woman seen in the video has come out and issued a statement in her defence.</p>.Costly craving: UP boy tricked into giving away jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh in exchange for momo.<p>She said she had visited the market on the said date with another woman who had come from Jaunpur. "I am not aware of what the women accompanying me may have taken from the shop. I will fully cooperate with the shop owner and the police administration," she said.</p>.<p><em><strong>With inputs from PTI</strong></em></p>