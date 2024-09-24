Living separately for job not cruelty or desertion, can’t be grounds for divorce: Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has said that staying separately for a job by the parties was neither cruelty nor desertion and can’t be grounds for divorce.

A division bench comprising Justices Sumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh gave the ruling recently while rejecting a petition filed by a man challenging the decision of the Kanpur Family Court which had rejected his application for divorce on this ground.

The petitioner had contended that the parties had been living separately for the past 21 years. At the relevant time, the appellant was working as a Loco Pilot at Jhansi, whereas the respondent (wife) got selected as a primary teacher in the year 2000. She got posted at a school in Auraiya district, which was barely two kilometers away from the ancestral home of the appellant.