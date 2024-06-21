Locals storm a police station in Firozabad, 2 cops injured

Locals in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh stormed a police station and pelted stones at it as they were angry over the death of a prisoner in the district jail.
Two cops were injured during this event.
The family of the deceased alleged that he was assaulted in the police station, reports news agency PTI.
On June 19, a case was lodged in Dakshin Police Station against a person named Akash. A stolen two-wheeler was recovered from him. Taking necessary action, he was sent to judicial custody. As per initial information, he fell ill at the district jail, following which he was given initial treatment by the jail doctors. Today morning, he was sent to district hospital. We received information of his death during treatment. Several people along with the victim side gathered here; some of them tried to spread violence. Mild force was used to maintain law and order," Firozabad SSP Saurabh Dixit told PTI.
More to follow...
Published 21 June 2024, 17:30 IST