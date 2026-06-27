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Loose security, unpreserved CCTV footage: Ram temple SIT uncovers blatant violations amid donation 'fraud' probe

It took the SIT just six days to uncover the shocking details of alleged mismanagement.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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