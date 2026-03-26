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LPG cylinders to be delivered as per schedule, no need to stand outside gas agencies: UP CM

The chief minister also called for public restraint and cooperation, saying that falling prey to rumours and misinformation could raise doubts about one's sense of responsibility towards the nation.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLPGWest AsiaMiddle East

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