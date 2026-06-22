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Lucknow fire | 4 arrested after blaze kills 15 people; accused owners of building

The fourth accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Keshavnagar (Lucknow), police said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 19:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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