Lucknow fire: A love story began and ended in the building

<p>Lucknow: The term ‘Love is a fire’ might have been used as an evocative metaphor, but little did Neelesh and Anamika know that their story, which had begun in the animation centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>and had nearly translated in their wedding, would also tragically end at the same place.</p><p>Neelesh and Anamika were among the 15 people who lost their lives in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">devastating fire</a> that struck a building in the upscale Aliganj locality in the city on Monday.</p><p>The couple were recently engaged and their marriage was to be solemnised next year.</p>.Lucknow fire incident: FIR points to safety lapses, illegal commercial operations in building that claimed 15 lives\n.<p>Neelesh’s brother Abhishek said that Aanamik and her fiance worked in the same office and were very good friends. Their friendship turned into love and the couple had told their respective parents about their intention to marry.</p><p>The parents of Anamika, a resident of West Bengal, had also visited Neelesh’s parents last week and it was decided by the two families that the wedding would take place next year. </p><p>The parents of Neelesh were also scheduled to visit West Bengal next week.</p><p>The fate, however, had willed otherwise. The couple got trapped in the building after the fire struck. Their bodies were recovered later. Anamika’s cousin Somaliya, who too worked there, also died in the fire.</p><p>‘’Everything is finished ... .my son and would-be daughter-in-law became a victim of a callous system,’’ a distraught Shatrughna Lal, Neelesh’s father, said.</p>