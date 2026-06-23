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Lucknow fire: A love story began and ended in the building

The couple were recently engaged and their marriage was to be solemnised next year.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentLucknow

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