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Lucknow fire aftermath: Dozens of coaching institutes sealed across UP over lack of safety standards

59 coaching centres were sealed in Ghaziabad, six in Hapur, 12 in Raebareli, 46 in Shamli, seven in Ayodhya, 40 in Baghpat and 28 in Bijnor in the state.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:41 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentLucknowcoaching centresafety audit

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