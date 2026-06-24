Lucknow fire aftermath: Dozens of coaching institutes sealed across UP over lack of safety standards

<p>Lucknow: Within days after the death of 15 people, mostly students in a massive fire at an animation centre cum coaching in Lucknow, the government launched a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-ghaziabad-development-authority-seals-over-50-unauthorised-educational-institutions-4050333">major campaign across the state against coaching institutes</a> being run from unauthorised buildings and without proper safety standards.</p><p>According to the reports over 100 coaching institutes, including Khan Sir’s coaching, were sealed in different parts of the state.</p><p>Official sources here said that the authorities conducted checks at hundreds of coaching institutes across the state to ascertain if all necessary safety standards were being followed and that the buildings had valid permits.</p>.Lucknow fire: Residential building being used for commercial activities got demolition order in 2016.<p>Reports said that 59 coaching centres were sealed in Ghaziabad, six in Hapur, 12 in Raebareli, 46 in Shamli, seven in Ayodhya, 40 in Baghpat and 28 in Bijnor.</p><p>Some libraries, nursing homes and hotels were also sealed over lack of adequate safety standards.</p><p>In Prayagraj, Khan Sir’s coaching institute was sealed after it was found that it was being run from a building, whose permit was for commercial use and not for community utility.</p>.Lucknow fire incident: FIR points to safety lapses, illegal commercial operations in building that claimed 15 lives\n.<p>At some places, it was found that coaching centres were being run from the basement of buildings without any fire safety precautions and equipment. Sources said that the campaign would continue for the next few days.</p><p>The animation cum coaching centre in Lucknow which was struck by a massive fire on Monday was situated in a building which did not have the permit to allow commercial activities. There was no emergency exit in the building nor was there any fire fighting equipment.</p>