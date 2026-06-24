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Lucknow fire: All 15 killed from smoke inhalation; post mortem report rules out burns as primary cause

The post-mortem examination found no clear evidence of extensive burn injuries or deep wounds that could directly explain the deaths.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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