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Lucknow fire: Building gutted in blaze was approved for residential use, got demolition order in 2016

The building, located in Sector D of the upscale Aliganj Scheme locality, received the demolition order over unauthorised construction.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 03:17 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 03:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentFireLucknow

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