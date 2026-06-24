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Lucknow fire: Ghaziabad Development Authority seals over 50 unauthorised educational institutions

The action was undertaken under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:55 IST
EducationUttar PradeshLucknowCoachingcoaching centres

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