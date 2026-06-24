Lucknow fire: Ghaziabad Development Authority seals over 50 unauthorised educational institutions

<p>Days after a massive fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have launched a crackdown on coaching institutions operating without mandatory safety clearances.</p><p>The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday, June 23, sealed around 50 unauthorised educational institutions during a special enforcement drive, taking cognisance of the Lucknow tragedy, according to the GDA Media Cell.</p><p>The action is part of a wider safety review being undertaken across the region with authorities examining whether coaching centres, schools and other educational establishments comply with fire safety regulations and building norms.</p>.<p><strong>What action was taken?</strong></p><p>According to officials, around 56 establishments were sealed in Ghaziabad during Tuesday's drive. The establishments included coaching centres, play schools, dispensaries and other institutions that allegedly failed to produce mandatory fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs).</p><p>A report by <em>Hindustan Times</em> said that Ghaziabad Development Authority has identified around 206 establishments that do not possess valid fire NOCs.</p><p>The action was undertaken under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.</p>.<p>The crackdown was not limited to Ghaziabad. According to reports, two coaching institutes in Noida were also sealed after authorities found irregularities related to registration and safety compliance. Other parts of the state have also begun a crackdown.</p><p>Officials issued notices directing the institutions to produce the necessary documents before education authorities.</p>.'Khan Sir' named in FIR over vandalism at his coaching centre in Patna.<p><strong>What happened?</strong></p><p>The inspections come days after a massive fire at a coaching institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area left 15 people dead, triggering concerns over safety standards in coaching centres and educational establishments.</p><p>The incident has renewed scrutiny of fire preparedness, emergency exits, occupancy norms and safety compliance in institutions frequented by students.</p><p>Authorities across Uttar Pradesh have since begun reviewing whether educational institutions are operating with valid permissions and mandatory safety certifications.</p>.Lucknow fire incident: FIR points to safety lapses, illegal commercial operations in building that claimed 15 lives\n.<p><strong>Concerns over coaching centre safety</strong></p><p>The Lucknow tragedy has once again raised questions about safety oversight in India's rapidly expanding coaching sector.</p><p>Many coaching institutes operate from rented premises, commercial complexes or converted buildings, where compliance with fire safety requirements can vary significantly.</p><p>With lakhs of students attending coaching centres every year, authorities are now examining whether stricter monitoring and enforcement mechanisms are required to prevent similar incidents in the future.</p>