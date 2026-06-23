Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Lucknow fire incident: FIR points to safety lapses, illegal commercial operations in building that claimed 15 lives

The complaint alleged that the building owners and persons associated with the establishments 'had not made any arrangements for fire safety'
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us