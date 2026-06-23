Lucknow fire incident: FIR points to safety lapses, illegal commercial operations in building that claimed 15 lives

<p>The FIR filed in connection with the devastating fire at a multi-storey building in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow's</a> Aliganj area, which left 15 people dead, alleges serious violations of fire safety norms and unlawful commercial use of the premises.</p><p>Most of those who lost their lives due to burn injuries and suffocation were students, while nine others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre.</p><p>The FIR, lodged at Aliganj police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, names four accused persons among others.</p><p>According to the FIR, the three-storey building in Sector D housed multiple commercial establishments, including a pet shop, veterinary clinic, gaming zone, 3D animation centre and an IT networking office.</p>.Lucknow fire: Building gutted in blaze was approved for residential use, got demolition order in 2016.<p>The fire reportedly broke out at around 2.30 pm on June 22 in the pet shop and clinic area. Firefighters, police personnel and teams from the SDRF and NDRF later carried out rescue operations.</p><p>Investigators have alleged that the building lacked basic fire safety infrastructure. The complaint states there were no adequate arrangements to tackle a fire emergency, no dedicated emergency exits and no mechanism to ventilate smoke from the building.</p><p>Authorities found that the structure had only a single entry and exit point, with no alternate escape route available for occupants during an emergency. The FIR also points to unsafe electrical installations and alleges that air-conditioner outdoor units and other electrical equipment had been installed without proper safety precautions.</p><p>Due to these deficiencies, rescue teams were forced to break through walls to reach those trapped inside, the complaint states.</p><p>The FIR further alleges that the owners and operators were aware of the potential risks posed by such conditions but failed to take corrective measures, thereby endangering lives.</p><p>Police have identified the arrested accused as building owner Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), pet shop operator Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), animation centre operator Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31), and Suresh Kumar Sahoo. The FIR also includes unnamed individuals who may have played a role in the incident.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government has constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a parallel probe. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>