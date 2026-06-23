Lucknow fire: Residential building being used for commercial activities got demolition order in 2016

<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>building, which was struck by a devastating fire on Monday that claimed 15 lives, mostly those of students, was "unauthorised" and an order to demolish it was issued in 2016 but it was revoked later allegedly through collusion with Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials.</p><p>After the tragedy, the LDA has again issued demolition notice to the owners seeking their reply within 15 days. ‘’The building will be demolished thereafter,’’ said an LDA official.</p><p>The building had residential permit but the owners built a commercial complex flouting rules. It had no emergency exit nor was there any firefighting equipment.</p>.Lucknow fire: UP govt forms 2-member SIT to probe building blaze that killed 15 students.<p>The grieving families blamed the civic authorities for the incident. ‘’The authorities should have checked if there was an emergency exit and fire-fighting equipment,’’ said Shatrughna Lal, who lost his son in the incident.</p><p>The locals also complained that the fire tenders arrived at the scene almost 40 minutes after being informed and by that time the fire had engulfed the entire building.</p><p>The police have arrested the owner of the building, Virendra Prasad Shukla, the pet shop owner Ramkrishna Upadhyaya, manager of the animation centre Tushank Krishna Jaiswal and a tenant Suresh Kumar Sahu. The police are looking for two others, Dheerendra Shukla and Surendra Shukla, whose names also figure in the FIR.</p><p>The State government has formed an SIT to probe the incident and also suspended two engineers of the LDA on charges of laxity. "More action will follow after the SIT report," said an LDA official.</p><p>The survivors said that the doors of the animation centre, where around 40 people worked or learnt 3D animation, were locked as the fire struck, trapping the people inside. Many of the victims died by asphyxiation after the room was filled with smoke.</p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar and asked him to furnish the list of unauthorised buildings in the city and details of the demolitions carried out in the past.</p>