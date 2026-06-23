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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Lucknow fire: Residential building being used for commercial activities got demolition order in 2016

Lucknow Development Authority has now again issued demolition notice to the owners seeking their reply within 15 days.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:48 IST
Fire AccidentLucknowUttra Pradesh

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