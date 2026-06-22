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Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 officials suspended

Additionally, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the fire. Officials said the accused are joint owners of the building.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:02 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 20:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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