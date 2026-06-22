Lucknow fire: UP govt forms 2-member SIT to probe building blaze that killed 15 students

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/15-dead-in-lucknow-fire-student-jumped-off-building-probe-ordered-what-we-know-so-far-4048327">massive fire at a building in Lucknow which claimed 15 lives</a> and left several injured.</p> <p>The two-member SIT comprised additional chief secretary, tourism, Amrit Abhijat and additional director general of police, zone, Praveen Kumar.</p> <p>The SIT would submit its report within seven days, sources here said.</p>.'Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas': Mother's plea captures horror from Lucknow fire that killed 15.<p>Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty would not be spared. </p><p>At least 15 people were killed and ten others injured, some seriously, in the fire at a building in Aliganj area in the city on Monday.</p>