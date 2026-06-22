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Lucknow fire: UP govt forms 2-member SIT to probe building blaze that killed 15 students

The SIT would submit its report within seven days
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsFire AccidentLucknow

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