Lucknow Police bust fake international call centre, detain 119 people

<p>Lucknow: A fake international call centre allegedly involved in cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals through a mobile app and other technical scams was busted by the Lucknow Police, leading to the detention of 119 people during a raid, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The raid was carried out by a joint team of the Cyber Cell and Cyber Police Station of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate at the 11th floor of Summit Building, where the call centre was operating from two offices, police said.</p>.Cybercrime Summit 2026: Experts \nwarn of 400% rise in APK attacks.<p>According to the police, the call centre primarily functioned at night and allegedly duped victims through technical frauds and various inducements using the ‘Dollar App’.</p>.<p>During the operation, police seized 100 laptops, 178 mobile phones used for calling, and other digital devices, important documents and electronic evidence, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the call centre was operating under the name ‘Solaris Solution’, police said.</p>.<p>Two operation managers -- Lalit Khairajani, originally from Ahmedabad and presently residing in Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, and Vikram Singh Parmar, also from Ahmedabad and currently living in Gomti Nagar Extension -- have been taken into custody and are being questioned, police said.</p>.<p>The seized electronic devices and documents have been sent for technical and forensic examination to gather evidence related to the cyber fraud network, its victims, calling modules and financial transactions.</p>.<p>Police said the role of other members of the organised international cyber fraud syndicate was being investigated based on the interrogation of the detained persons and analysis of digital evidence.</p>.<p>The Lucknow Police said further legal action would be taken against other associates, financial beneficiaries and members of the network after a detailed examination of the recovered data and electronic evidence. </p>