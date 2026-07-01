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Lucknow Police bust fake international call centre, detain 119 people

During the operation, police seized 100 laptops, 178 mobile phones used for calling, and other digital devices, important documents and electronic evidence.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimecybercrime

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