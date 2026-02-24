<p>Lucknow: In a disturbing incident, a 21-year old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET </a>repeater shot dead his father, chopped his body into pieces and threw them at different places in the Ashiana locality of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a>, Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Identified as UG student Akshay Pratap Singh, he had appeared in the medical entrance test twice but failed. He allegedly continued receiving pressure from his father Manavendra Singh, who owned several liquor shops and a pathology centre, to clear the examination. </p><p>Police sources said that Manvendra and his son had a heated exchange on Friday during which the former had scolded him for not being able to crack NEET. The furious father had even turned his rifle on Akshay, but sources revealed that the son then snatched the rifle and fired at him, killing him on the spot. </p><p>Akshay's younger sister, who was in another room, rushed there after hearing the sound and found her father lying in a pool of blood.</p>.Uttar Pradesh couple kill landlady after rent demand; chop body and pack it in suitcase.<p>Akshay threatened his sister that he would kill her if she shouted or informed anyone. He then locked her in a room for four days during which he chopped the body of his father and threw the parts. </p><p>He also bought a drum to put the torso there and fill it with acid or cement. Akshay told the neighbours that his father had gone missing and that he had lodged a report with the police in this regard.</p><p>Police said that Akshay, apparently scared by the police attention and quizzing by the neighbours, called a friend of his father on Monday and confessed to killing him. Akshay was taken into custody by the police later.</p><p>A senior police official said that the rifle and the saw used in chopping the body, have been recovered. Some parts of body were also recovered.</p><p>Only last year, a woman, with her lover, had allegedly killed her husband, his bodies in several pieces and put them in a drum and then filled it with cement in UP’s Meerut town. </p>