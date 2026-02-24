Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Lucknow shocker: NEET repeater kills father with rifle, chops body parts; locks sister in room for 4 days

A senior police official said that the rifle and the saw used in chopping the body, have been recovered. Some parts of body were also recovered.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsCrimeNEETLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us