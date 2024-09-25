Lucknow woman working for HDFC dies after falling off office chair; colleagues allege work stress

Days after the death of a woman working for EY Pune has put a spotlight on work pressure in India, a woman in Lucknow fell off her chair in an HDFC office there and died.
Her colleagues told Dainik Bhaskar that she was under work pressure.
The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the woman -- identified as Sadaf Fatima -- was posted as the Additional Deputy Vice-President at HDFC's Vibuti Khand branch in Gomtinagar.
Sadaf, on September 24, fell off her chair while she was working in office, after which she was rushed to a hospital and was declared dead. Her body was then sent for postmortem.
Taking note of the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on X said, "Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has reduced so much that to save their business, they make fewer people do many times more work. The BJP government is as much responsible for such sudden deaths as the statements of BJP leaders that mentally demoralize the public," and added, "To overcome this problem, companies and government departments should make active and meaningful efforts for ‘immediate improvement’."
Around 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent, due to work-related stress and poor work-life balance, as per a July report by digital healthcare platform MediBuddy and CII.
The report also highlighted that a massive number of job seekers consider employee wellness programmes crucial in their decision-making process.
DH reported anxiety, decision fatigue, burnout, stress and eating disorders are among the major mental health problems corporate employees are facing.
“Everything stems from anxiety,” said T Sunil John, vice president of a corporation, who also works as a therapist on the weekends.
He added, "Expectations are unrealistic, there is always a time crunch and the demands are unreasonable."
(With PTI and DHNS inputs)
Published 25 September 2024, 06:48 IST