Lucknow woman working for HDFC dies after falling off office chair; colleagues allege work stress

Days after the death of a woman working for EY Pune has put a spotlight on work pressure in India, a woman in Lucknow fell off her chair in an HDFC office there and died.

Her colleagues told Dainik Bhaskar that she was under work pressure.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the woman -- identified as Sadaf Fatima -- was posted as the Additional Deputy Vice-President at HDFC's Vibuti Khand branch in Gomtinagar.

Sadaf, on September 24, fell off her chair while she was working in office, after which she was rushed to a hospital and was declared dead. Her body was then sent for postmortem.