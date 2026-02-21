Menu
‘Made-in-India chips key to developed India’: PM Modi lays foundation for HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Jewar is emerging as a jewel not only for UP but also for the country. The development of UP will depend on the Prime Minister's vision for chips, he said.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:51 IST
