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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Made in UP BrahMos forced Pakistan to seek mercy': CM Adityanath hails Operation Sindoor

He said that in the future such a missile hub will be set up in Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot districts.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar PradeshOperation Sindoor

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