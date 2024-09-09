Major train tragedy averted in Uttar Pradesh, probe on suspected sabotage bid

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered.



He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.



However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.



The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the Additional CP said.