Major train tragedy averted in Uttar Pradesh, probe on suspected sabotage bid

New Delhi: A major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.
With the railways suspecting sabotage bid, the multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA probing the matter. The Uttar Pradesh police so far arrested six persons and are studying whether there were any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.
The incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. "An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered.
He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.
However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.
The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the Additional CP said.
"As many as six persons, including two local history-sheeters, were detained on Monday for questioning in connection with incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The police will study if there are any similarities in pattern and modus operandi of the recent Sabarmati Express derailment that took place about 20 days ago in the Panki area here, an officer said.
Twenty coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train had derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an “object placed on the track”. Officials had said that agencies were investigating the possible involvement of anti-social elements in the incident.
Published 09 September 2024, 17:47 IST