uttar pradesh

Man arrested for killing wife over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh (27), a resident of Nehru Nagar locality in the Kotwali police station area, was arrested on Sunday, police said.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 02:24 IST

A man killed his wife here after she refused to transfer land gifted to her by her grandparents in his name, police said on Sunday.

Akhilesh (27), a resident of Nehru Nagar locality in the Kotwali police station area, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

The victim, Aarti (24), was gifted four acres of land by her maternal grandparents and Akhilesh wanted her to transfer it in his name. Aarti opposed this, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq told PTI.

On Saturday, Akhilesh had called some of his relatives to get the land transferred in his name but things did not work out. Angered by this, Akhilesh hit Aarti with an iron tawa at night, killing her on the spot, the SP said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem investigation, Mushtaq said.

Akhilesh was arrested on Sunday, he said.

(Published 02 October 2023, 02:24 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

