Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Etawah

The man lured the girl and took her to a field, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 03:17 IST

A mason was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl of a house where he was working, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Verma said that the incident took place in a village under the Jaswantnagar police station area in Etawah district on Friday morning.

The man lured the girl and took her to a field, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.

The SSP said that the girl narrated the incident to her family members.Subsequently, based on a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against the man, and he was arrested, Verma said.

The girl was sent for medical examination, police said.

(Published 23 September 2023, 03:17 IST)
