<p>Lucknow: A man allegedly tried to open the emergency door on an IndiGo flight as it was about to land at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Varanasi">Varanasi </a>on Saturday.</p><p>The man, identified as Mohammed Adnan, a resident of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, told the police during interrogation that he was ‘possessed’ and had no idea what he was doing.</p><p>According to reports, the incident happened on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IndiGo">IndiGo </a>Flight (6E 185), flying from Bengaluru to Varanasi. The man attempted to open the door at around 10 pm when the plane was about to touch down on the runway.</p>.Man flogs wife dead for not taking his call in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, held.<p>As the plane was about to land, Adnan got up from his seat and tried to open the emergency door. </p><p>An alert cabin crew immediately intervened and informed the pilot, who, instead of landing, did a go around and later landed safely.</p><p>Adnan was taken into custody after the plane landed, police said, adding that the passenger was returning from Goa.</p><p>Sources said that Adnan had also tried to open the emergency door a few minutes after the flight had taken off from Bengaluru but had said he did it by mistake. </p><p>Police said that a case was registered in this regard and Adnan’s family members were informed. ‘’We will get him medically examined,’’ said a security official.</p>