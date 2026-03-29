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Man attempts to open emergency door on IndiGo flight, says he was possessed

An alert cabin crew immediately intervened and informed the pilot, who, instead of landing, did a go around and later landed safely.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndigoflightTrending

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