<p>Kushinagar: A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks allegedly by a group of people here over a parking dispute, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Friday evening in the Bodarwar market area when Govind Sahni was on his way to purchase vegetables at a local market, located a short distance from his home.</p>.<p>According to Sahni's family, Subhash, a resident of a Dalit settlement within the same market area, along with members of his household, intercepted Govind on the way and beat him with sticks.</p>.<p>Upon hearing the commotion, bystanders alerted Govind's family members.</p>.<p>When his mother, Subhadra, rushed to the scene, she found Govind lying unconscious and covered in blood. His family members hurriedly took him to the Community Health Centre in Kaptanganj, where doctors pronounced him dead after an examination.</p>.<p>SHO of Kaptanganj police station Deepak Singh said that he, along with other police personnel, arrived at the scene and gathered details regarding the incident from the victim's family and residents.</p>.<p>According to police, a dispute had occurred over the parking of a motorcycle between the accused and the victim a few days ago.</p>.<p>Police have launched raids at various locations in search of the accused.</p>.<p>The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said. </p>