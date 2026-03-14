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Man beaten to death over parking dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Bodarwar market area when Govind Sahni was on his way to purchase vegetables at a local market, located a short distance from his home.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

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