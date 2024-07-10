Man bitten by snake 6 times in 35 days observes it usually happens on weekends!

A man from Uttar Pradesh was reportedly bitten six times in 35 days. Vikas Dubey, from Soura village, was reportedly taken to the hospital each time he was bitten and then recovered on getting treatment.

India Today reported that Dubey was first bitten by a snake on June 2, at his house, while he was getting out of bed. Since then, he was bitten by five more snakes.

The man was even advised to leave his house due to the snake bites. He moved to his aunt's in Radhanagar where a fifth snake bit him. His parents brought him back home, but days later, on July 6, Dubey was again bitten by a snake.

The publication reported him recounting that he had a premonition each time a snake bit him and that these instances usually took place on a Saturday or Sunday.