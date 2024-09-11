Man-eater wolves still on the prowl; two girls dragged from beds, families claim

In the second incident in Bhavani Pur village, a 10-year-old girl was dragged off her bed by a wolf around 5 am on Wednesday. The girl's mother said, "I saw the wolf approaching and we started hitting it with sticks. It left the child and fled." Bhavani Pur village head Gulraj also mentioned the possibility of a wolf attack. Both the girls are being treated at the Mahsi Community Health Centre (CHC), the officials said.