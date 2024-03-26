Man fined Rs 33,000 for flouting road rules while shooting 'vulgar' reel

Noida: A scooter-owner was slapped with fines totalling Rs 33,000 for violating road safety rules here after a video surfaced online showing three people riding it without helmets. Moreover, two of them were women who were locked in a “vulgar” embrace as they faced each other and played with colours.

The suggestive video clip appeared to have been uploaded from the Instagram handle of one of the riders.

While the two women hug and smear each other on the pillion, a man rides the two-wheeler.

Purported clips of the reel were seen on social media platforms where several users slammed it for "vulgarity and obscenity" in public.