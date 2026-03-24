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Man flogs wife dead for not taking his call in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, held

According to Diksha, her father continued assaulting her mother during the night, prompting her to take Kusum to a relative's house.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderSultanpur

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