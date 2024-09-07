Man forced to 'sell' son for hospital fee in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, 5 arrested

Kushinagar: A man was allegedly compelled to "sell" his three-year-old son to secure his wife and newborn child's "release" from a private hospital after he was unable to pay its fee, officials said.

The incident sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities after they were informed, with police arresting five people on Saturday including a couple who took the child.

Harish Patel, a resident of Barwa Patti, had sought medical care at the hospital for his wife's delivery, police said. According to locals, it was the sixth child of Patel, who is a daily wager.