uttar pradesh

Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor in UP's Bahraich

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment in a three-year-old rape case of a minor.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 07:48 IST

Bahraich: A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment in a three-year-old rape case of a minor.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge/ Special Judge POCSO Cases Bahraich, Varun Mohit Nigam, on Thursday convicted the man for raping the 14-year-old girl in September 2020, district government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said.

The court also slapped the convict, Salman, with a fine of Rs 1.13 lakh, he added.

A case regarding the incident was lodged at Kaiserganj police station. The FIR was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint of the minor's father.

Police filed a charge sheet in the case following investigations.

(Published 10 November 2023, 07:48 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrime Against Womenrape

