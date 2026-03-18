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Man hacks younger brother to death over ‘inappropriate gaze’ at wife in Uttar Pradesh

The accused, identified as Meghshyam Singh, attacked his 35-year-old brother Niranjan at Ahamal village under the Magorra police station limits.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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