<p>Mathura (UP): A man allegedly hacked his younger brother to death with a sharp-edged weapon for "casting an inappropriate gaze at his wife", police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The accused, identified as Meghshyam Singh, attacked his 35-year-old brother Niranjan at Ahamal village under the Magorra police station limits around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.</p><p>According to police, the incident occurred after Meghshyam returned home from work. His wife, Durgesh, allegedly complained that Niranjan had been casting an inappropriate gaze at her, which enraged Meghshyam.</p>.Jharkhand woman, 'lover' brother-in-law plot murder of husband.<p>"He picked up a sharp weapon and repeatedly attacked his brother, inflicting severe injuries to his neck, ears and hands. Niranjan died on the spot," DSP Anil Kumar Singh said.</p><p>The accused also allegedly assaulted their mother, Launga Devi, injuring her when she tried to intervene, police said.</p><p>After the incident, Meghshyam locked his room and fled with his wife, they added.</p><p>Police said the brothers had married two sisters from Bharatpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan about eight years ago.</p><p>However, relations between the two couples had been strained, with Niranjan's wife living separately at her parental home for the past year.</p><p>Officials said Niranjan was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which also led to frequent family disputes.</p><p>Police reached the spot after being alerted, conducted inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.</p><p>A case has been registered against Meghshyam and his wife, and efforts are underway to arrest them, police said.</p>