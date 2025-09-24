Man held in Amethi for 'abusing' PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in video

<p>Amethi: A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video that surfaced on social media, officials said.</p>.<p>The man, identified as Meraj, aged around 30 years, has been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Abhinesh Kumar said.</p>.Hindu population in India declined from 60 to 30 crore due to invaders' atrocities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>According to police, in a video which surfaced on Tuesday evening, he used "abusive language" against Modi and Adityanath.</p>.<p>BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla told PTI that such comments against the country’s top leaders "will not be tolerated".</p>.<p>“We have spoken to the superintendent of police and are confident of strict legal action,” Shukla said.</p>