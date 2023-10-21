JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man, his mother killed over family dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Dulbaja, was shot dead following an argument by his nephew Satyaveer Singh.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 15:45 IST

Follow Us

Etawah (UP): A man was shot dead and his mother was hacked to death with a spade on Saturday following a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Dulbaja, was shot dead following an argument by his nephew Satyaveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satya Pal Singh said.

"The accused also attacked the deceased's mother Ram Murti (65), who came to rescue him, with a spade. The woman also died on the spot," said the officer.

The argument started following an ongoing monetary dispute within the family, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 October 2023, 15:45 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT