Man in Uttar Pradesh gets life term for raping his mother

Bulandshahr: A court here on Monday sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his mother, a government counsel said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the man, the counsel said.

Additional Government Advocate Vijay Kumar Sharma said the incident took place on January 16, 2023, in a village under Dehat police station limits where Aabid took his mother to the fields to get fodder and raped her there.