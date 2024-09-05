Man involved in Sultanpur robbery killed in encounter; Akhilesh alleges 'deep connections' with ruling party

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A wanted criminal involved in a robbery worth Rs 1.5 crore at a jewellery store was killed in an encounter with the police early Thursday, officials said.
Mangesh Yadav was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He, along with four others, had robbed the store in Thatheri Bazar on August 28, police said.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to X and said, "It seems that the ruling party had deep connections with the people involved in the Sultanpur robbery, that is why before the fake encounter, the 'main accused' was contacted and made to surrender and other people from the party were shot only on the legs for show and were killed on the basis of their 'caste'."
He said, "Fake encounters turn the protector into a predator. The solution is not fake encounters, but real law and order. BJP rule is the elixir of criminals. Till the public pressure and anger does not reach its peak, the work of sharing in the loot continues and when it seems that the public will surround them, then fake encounters are done as a superficial balm. The public understands how some people are saved and how others are trapped. Totally reprehensible!"
Three other accused in the case -- Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan -- are in police custody, they said.
According to police, Yadav was killed in the encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police at around 3.30 am in Mishirpur Puraini village.
Published 05 September 2024, 08:26 IST