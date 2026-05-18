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Man jailed for killing twin daughters slits own throat in Kanpur jail bathroom; hospitalised

Jail Superintendent Rajesh Pandey said that Mishra allegedly sharpened the edge of his food plate by rubbing it against a hard surface and then used it to injure his throat.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpurSuicide

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