Man killed as sister denies withdrawing complaint against history-sheeter in Kanpur: Report

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was killed by a group of assailants as his sister was witness in a case against a history-sheeter. The incident took place in Shashtri Chowk area of Kanpur.
As per a report by The Times Of India, the history-sheeter was out on bail 15 days ago and had allegedly threatened the victim's sister to not testify in the case against him.
After receiving the threats from the offender, the siblings went to the police station to lodge a complaint against him.
While returning, the victim was attacked by the group of men allegedly sent by the offender who was out on bail.
Citing the sources, TOI reported that the man was taken to the hospital and succumbed to injuries during medical treatment.
DCP Ankita Sharma said that the body has been sent for a postmortem and the investigation is under way.
"We are currently awaiting a formal complaint from the victim's family to initiate further legal action against the perpetrators," DCP Sharma said as reported by the publication.
Published 21 September 2024, 09:21 IST