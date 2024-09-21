Man killed as sister denies withdrawing complaint against history-sheeter in Kanpur: Report

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was killed by a group of assailants as his sister was witness in a case against a history-sheeter. The incident took place in Shashtri Chowk area of Kanpur.

As per a report by The Times Of India, the history-sheeter was out on bail 15 days ago and had allegedly threatened the victim's sister to not testify in the case against him.

After receiving the threats from the offender, the siblings went to the police station to lodge a complaint against him.