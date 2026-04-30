<p>Meerut: A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Khadauli village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meerut">Meerut</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The victim, Subhash, was a neighbour of the family hosting the event. According to police, the incident took place during the homecoming rituals of local resident Adesh's bride.</p>.<p>As the family and villagers gathered to welcome the newlywed, the groom's uncle, Vicky, allegedly fired indiscriminately into the air with a pistol.</p>.<p>One of the bullets hit Subhash in the jaw, killing him on the spot, police said.</p>.UP man killed for objecting to people urinating near his house, cop among 6 held.<p>Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and sent the body for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/post-mortem">post-mortem</a>.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosle stated that a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspect.</p>.<p>"Raids are currently being conducted at various hideouts to apprehend the accused. He will be behind bars soon," he said.</p>