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Man killed by stray bullet during celebratory firing at Meerut wedding

As the family and villagers gathered to welcome the newlywed, the groom's uncle allegedly fired indiscriminately into the air with a pistol.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsweddingUttar PradeshFire AccidentCrimeMeerutBullet

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